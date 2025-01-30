New tilapia fishponds for Tailevu

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Plans are in place to strengthen fisheries sector, enhance food security, and provide new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

As part of this initiative, $47,068 worth of tilapia fishponds have been handed over to the Nairairai Development Co-operative in Nasautoka, Wainibuka, Tailevu.

The project includes three tilapia fishponds, a drainage system, and feed, contributing to the development of Fiji’s aquaculture sector.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu states that the project will improve the lives of people in Nasautoka by supporting sustainable farming practices.

This project was made possible with the support of the Japanese government.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii stresses that the tilapia fishponds will not only provide a reliable source of nutritious food but also offer alternative income streams for local farmers, fishermen, and entrepreneurs.



He is urging the community to embrace the opportunity for long-term success and sustainable growth.