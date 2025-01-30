New terminal to bring relief to travelers

Thousands of Fijians and travelers between Nabouwalu and Labasa will soon benefit from the newly constructed Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal.

This was confirmed by Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, with the terminal expected to open by the end of April.

Nalumisa states the terminal is a key component of the government’s development plans for the Nabouwalu township.

“Progress at the moment is going on well. I’ve just visited the site last week, and I’ve been advised that it should be completed before the end of April this year.”

The project, originally slated for completion last year, faced delays due to weather challenges and material availability.

Upon completion, the terminal will feature amenities such as restrooms, a waiting lounge, restaurants, a police station, and a parking area.