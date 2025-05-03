New SPC Office to boost Fiji's economy and regional role

Hosting the Pacific Community’s main office continues to provide Fiji with significant economic benefits, estimated at over $63.7 million annually in 2013.

With SPC’s budget doubling to $331.2m over six years and its broad expertise, Fiji’s economic advantages are likely even greater now.

This was highlighted by SPC’s Director General, Dr Stuart Minchin at the groundbreaking of their new Suva office yesterday.

Dr Minchin says the SPC’s Suva Regional Office is its largest, accommodating nearly 500 of its 900 staff by consolidating operations from up to nine previous locations to the current four as part of the One SPC initiative.

“It will provide office space for 150 to 180 staff. On the ground floor, there’ll be office space, a meeting room, and a car park. On the first floor, office space for our human rights and social development team and the gender team, Pacific Women Lead that you heard about. The second floor will provide office space for our geoscience, energy, and maritime team, and the roof deck will be a breakout meeting area.”

The build cost is $13.4 million dollars and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Of this amount the Fiji government has contributed $3.7 million while Australia has contributed around $2.5m.

The remaining $5.5 million will be funded by SPC directly.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the facility marks another step in Fiji’s commitment to a stronger, more resilient Pacific for future generations.

“At a time of increased uncertainty around the world, where developments at the global stage shake the foundations of multilateral systems, it is encouraging to see that our regional bodies forge ahead in the true spirit of Pacific resilience.”

Rabuka says the onus is upon the Pacific Island countries to work together and continue to advocate on such as climate change, rising sea levels, and economic development.

