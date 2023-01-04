New positions not formalised: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted that recent appointments of permanent secretaries are yet to be formalised.

Rabuka says this is because the government is still appointing the Public Service Commission.

Rabuka made the comments upon being asked if the government is letting go of certain permanent secretaries.

The Prime Minister says they will first need to appoint the PSC, and appointments of permanent secretaries will be made according to recommendations made to the Minister responsible for public service.

Rabuka says the government will look into the performances of permanent secretaries whose terms have expired and those nearing the end of their terms.

“We will look at their performances and their performances reports but we’ll give to most of them the benefit of the doubt and those that are coming towards the end of their contract, will apply their contract and I will also give them the opportunity to reapply.”

The Prime Minister is currently on a tour in the Northern Division.