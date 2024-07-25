New nursery to enhance food security and nutrition

In a significant step towards bolstering food security and nutrition, the villagers of Naroi in Moala celebrated the inauguration of a new nursery this morning.

Sponsored by British American Tobacco, the facility aims to provide vital support to local agriculture.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the nursery will have a positive impact on the community.

Tunabuna highlights the new nursery will enhance the availability of nutritious food in Moala, thereby combating non-communicable diseases.

“The new nursery will be a cornerstone for our efforts in ensuring that the people of Moala have access to diverse and nutritious food sources.”

Tunabuna highlights that this initiative will not only support their fight against NCD but also empower farmers with the resources they need.

He emphasizes that the key benefits of the nursery are the provision of free planting material to local farmers.

The Assistant Minister believes this initiative, facilitated through the greenhouse, is expected to boost agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region.

The community of Naroi expressed their gratitude for the new facility, recognizing its potential to transform local farming practices and improve overall health outcomes.