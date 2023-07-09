New minibus base in Nadi

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A 55 minibus base have been newly constructed in Nadi to connect various routes from Rakiraki, Tavua, Lautoka, and Sigatoka all the way to Suva.

The event, officiated by the Minister for Local Government, Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa, marked a significant milestone in the development of the division’s transportation infrastructure, showcasing the Council’s commitment to delivering exceptional services to the residents of Nadi.

Nalumisa says this will also provide convenience and enhanced transportation options for daily commuters.

“Now, they have the privilege of using this meticulously constructed bases, a stuck contrast for the gravel areas that transformed into muddy messes during rainy day so.”



With the successful completion of the first phase of the Minibus Base Project, the Nadi Town Council has set ambitious plans for the upcoming financial year.

“They aim to construct a shelter, a public washroom, kiosk, and a splendid concrete walkway from the bus station to the base, further revolutionizing the service delivery and ensuring an elevated experience for all who utilize this transportation hub,”

Nalumisa also emphasized the need for precise timelines and adequate resource allocation to effectively implement capital projects.



Underscoring the commitment to sustainability and minimizing the ecological footprint, the project’s design incorporates elements such as the towering Baka tree and stunning flower beds, symbolizing the Council’s dedication to preserving the environment.