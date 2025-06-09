New Irish crossing to boost cane harvest

Cane farmers in Raukanace, Tabia, Labasa are set to significantly benefit from a newly constructed Irish crossing on their access road.

This project is a direct result of the Ministry of Sugar’s prompt action to replace an old bridge that failed engineering standards and couldn’t support the heavy loads of cane trucks and other vehicles.

Resident Eparama Rokotai says the farmers’ were eagerly waiting for the crossing’s completion, as it will allow them to begin their cane harvest for this season.

“So we again raised this on Thursday last week during the town hall meeting, and by Friday we had staff from the Ministry of Sugar and the local sector on-site to check on the issue, but it’s been like that for months. “

Another resident, Osivina Drabola, highlighted that the weak crossing infrastructure has been an ongoing issue, causing farmers to repeatedly inquire about the bridge’s status with their sector office.

However, the new Irish crossing is designed to support heavy loads

“We are thankful that they have constructed a new bridge, which is much stronger and more stable than the previous one. We all know that the previous one was a rough job by the contractor; that is why we have to put posts underneath to support it and hold the weight. So there’s around 1000 tons of cane coming from this side of the bridge.”



The old Irish crossing

The crossing will not be in use for the next two weeks, as the cement needs time to harden and settle before becoming operational.

