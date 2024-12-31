New Hyperbaric Chamber to cut amputation rates

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [left] with Commodore Humphrey Tawake during the the launch of a Hyperbaric Chamber at the Pacific Specialist Hospital in Nadi

Fiji is poised for significant progress in reducing its amputation rates, following the launch of a Hyperbaric Chamber at the Pacific Specialist Hospital in Nadi, in collaboration with the Republic of Fiji Navy.

While the Chamber primarily treats diving-related accidents, it also accelerates recovery by delivering oxygen to damaged tissues, helping prevent infections that could lead to amputation.

Fiji previously had just one Hyperbaric Chamber at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, and with this new launch, the nation now has another closer to its key diving destinations.

Bringing this service to Nadi will save tourists and divers the added cost of traveling to Suva for treatment in the event of an accident.

Commodore Humphrey Tawake of the Republic of Fiji Navy emphasized that the collaboration aims to support the Navy’s diving operations while also benefiting the public and the diving industry.

“This was part of the Navy Diving Enhancement Capability plus the new gears that was donated by the U.S. to our Defence Bilateral Arrangement. The intention that the Chamber support Navy Diving operations but also support those, especially the public, that may be of need to be treated medically through decompression.”

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledging the alarming rise in deaths from Non-Communicable Diseases, emphasized the crucial role of private-public partnerships in addressing the NCD crisis in the Pacific.

“The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, HBOT for short, offered through this Hyperbaric Chamber, in my view and from what I heard, is a cutting-edge treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment and treats a wide range of conditions, including chronic wounds, pains, decompression, sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, and diabetic food ulcers.”

The launch of this facility marks a major advancement in Fiji’s healthcare services and plays a crucial role in driving national growth through medical tourism.