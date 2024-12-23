New home brings hope to Tavueni mother

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

For Meresiana Wasa of Navaradra Settlement in Taveuni, the provision of a house by the Government was a life-changer.

After losing her husband in a tragic boat accident on the Qawa River in 2018, Wasa has been facing significant hardship. She has been raising five children on her own, and three of them have physical disabilities.

Despite the challenges, Wasa persevered with the help of her supportive relatives.

In 2023, she applied for housing assistance under the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection’s Family Assistance Scheme.

On December 18, 2024, Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea, handed Wasa the keys to her new home.

Wasa was one of four beneficiaries who received houses under the Rural Housing Assistance (RHA) Programme.

The RHA Programme was designed to meet the housing needs of rural and maritime communities by offering affordable housing solutions. In 2023, it was reassigned to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management to sharpen its focus on providing housing to those in villages, rural settlements, and peri-urban areas.

The revamped RHA Programme operates under five schemes and aims to promote housing that is safe, resilient, and affordable. It also seeks to mitigate disaster risks, offer shelter to underserved rural populations, and improve access to basic services and utilities.

During the handover ceremony, Assistant Minister Vocea highlighted the program’s renewed objectives.

“The RHA was moved back to the Rural and Maritime Development Ministry to better serve those eligible in these sectors. The programme’s core mission—to deliver safe and affordable housing—is reinforced by ensuring homes can withstand category 5 cyclones,” he said.

He also reminded recipients of their role in maintaining their new homes.

“While the Government provides these houses, their upkeep is now your responsibility to ensure they stand the test of time.”

In the Northern Division, 23 RHA projects were carried out during the 2023-2024 financial year, with a total budget of $751,278. The four projects handed over last week cost $101,846.12, with the Scheme 2 recipients contributing $25,862.10.

Other beneficiaries included Mereoni Biauniceva of Qeleni Village, Alena Buinimasi of Soqulu Settlement, and Pita Salele of Buca Village.