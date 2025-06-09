New footbridge for Yavulo Villagers

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Villagers of Yavulo in Nadroga will benefit from their new footcrossing, which was commissioned yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Jovesa Vocea, highlighted that this project is part of the Ministry’s commitment to developing resilient and inclusive infrastructure across the country.

The project is a pilot initiative under the Ministry’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges Programme, featuring a new Minimum Standard Design. It is worth over $94,000 and supported by the UNDP Pacific.

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The Yavulo footcrossing will ensure safety by improving access to essential services and providing safer travel routes for schoolchildren, mothers, people with disabilities, and the wider community.

Vocea said the project also aims to boost economic growth in rural communities.

