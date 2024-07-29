New evacuation center to enhance disaster preparedness

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

Fiji’s first-ever multi-purpose evacuation centre, funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, will be built at Rokovuaka in Ra Province.

International Organization for Migration Fiji Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha says the construction of the evacuation centre aims to build the resilience of the community to disaster and displacement risks.

Kantha says that Rokovuaka has been selected through a number of assessments based on the vulnerabilities of the community in relation to disaster hazards, also based on the priority of the Fiji government.

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

He adds that IOM stands ready to assist the Fiji government.

“There will be a number of things that we want to work with you on. And this is especially in terms of some of the capacity-building that we will be doing. This is in relation to, you know, some of the things are child protection and child-friendly spaces.”

He adds that they will also provide first aid and financial literacy training to communities within the evacuation center, to be able to be self-sufficient and contribute to the overall development of the community.

Kantha says that they will ensure that women have the skills that they can use in times when there is natural disaster.

He adds that they will be able to use entrepreneurship skills that can empower the community and women to provide financial support to their families.

Similar structures will be built in three other communities.