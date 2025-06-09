New diplomatic chapter opens between Fiji and Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Non-Resident Ambassador Mukhsinkhuja Abdurakhmonov presented his credentials to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Uzbekistan aim to strengthen their diplomatic and economic ties as Uzbekistan’s Non-Resident Ambassador Mukhsinkhuja Abdurakhmonov presented his credentials to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Ratu Naiqama states the two countries have maintained relations for 15 years and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to address shared challenges like climate change.

He added Fiji looks forward to learning from Uzbekistan in agriculture, mining and other sectors.

Ambassador Abdurakhmonov said he was honoured to be the first Non-Resident Ambassador to Fiji and confirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to deepening ties.

He highlighted growth opportunities in agriculture, textiles, renewable energy, tourism, and mining and hopes to promote Fiji as a holiday destination for Uzbek nationals.

He also acknowledged that both countries face similar challenges with climate change and renewable energy, which they can work on together.









