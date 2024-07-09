New crossing to ease daily commutes in Bua

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Namuavoivoi 2 Crossing on Namuavoivoi Road in Bua, which was destroyed by cyclone Yasa flooding, is being replaced with a new structure.

The new low-level crossing will provide a safe route for pedestrians, students, and motorists travelling between Namuavoivoi and Nabouwalu Roads.

Previously, farmers, villagers, and students had to cross the river on foot daily after the old crossing washed away.

Article continues after advertisement

The new structure will bring relief to the community, eliminating the need to wade through the river.

The project is expected to be fully completed within the next two weeks.

Once completed, the bus service, suspended for three and a half years, will resume normal operations, benefiting everyone who depends on this vital route.