New commercial lots for Savusavu

Around 1.4 hectares of land in Qaraniqatio, Naqere, Savusavu has been launched for a commercial lot developments.

While speaking at the launch, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, says that this development does not only provide much needed commercial spaces but also provides employment in Savusavu.

The commercial lots are expected to create a total of 150 jobs.

Vosarogo also emphasized the need to have a environment sustainability concept for developers.

“I am particularly proud that this development is designed to ensure sustainability in mind. We are mindful of our environment. We’re also mindful that Savusavu, in a much larger framework, has been eyed to begin the blue town concept here in the north.”

Director Land Planning, Surveying & Engineering Consultants Fiji Sanya Dayal says that the occasion marks a step forward for the community and economy.

She says that through the partnership with the Lands Ministry, all feasibility studies have been conducted as part of achieving sustainable goals in development works and serve to be a thriving commercial hub in the future.

Now the phase two projects will include works on the EFL grid, water, and roads for the commercial lots.