New budget has a balanced approach: Dixon

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service welcomes the 2023-24 National Budget saying it has taken a balanced approach.

Chie Executive, Mark Dixon says the coalition government is mindful of the current cost of living and budget pressures on families by keeping the zero rated items and adding prescribed medicines to the list.

Dixon says businesses will be comfortable as well with the increase in corporate income tax rates as this is needed by the government to help with the cash flow.

“I think everybody understands that we need to actually raise taxes a little bit to help pay for those significant increases on spending in health and education, those really important things around infrastructure as well. So, overall, a very progressive and positive budget.”

Dixon says the FRCS is currently working on increasing its staff as they lost most of them during COVID-19.

This year, they will also focus on streamlining and simplifying their tax system.