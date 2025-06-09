New ambulance for Rewa sub-division

Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook

After months without a functional ambulance, the people of Rewa today finally received a working one.

The entire subdivision previously relied on outsourced providers for emergency transport to the hospital.

Today, the Ministry of Health officially handed over six new ambulances, donated by Japan in April, to sub-divisional medical officers and designated drivers.

Rewa Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Charlie Rasue says the new ambulance will ease the burden of arranging emergency transport daily.

“What the ambulance will do is ensure that patients are transported in a timely manner, most likely or always to the CWM Hospital. We currently have to call or arrange with outsourced ambulance providers on a daily basis. Once this ambulance is available to us, it will ensure we are able to transport patients promptly.”

Dr. Rasue adds the vehicle will also reduce delays and limit the need for costly outsourced services.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the donation marks another step forward in improving community-level healthcare.

To emphasize the importance of upkeep, the ministry displayed a non-operational ambulance alongside the new ones as a reminder of what can happen when proper care is not taken.

