Nawaikula rubbish claims of fear

Former politician Niko Nawaikula has rubbish claims made by some politicians that George Speight’s release is creating fear and it opens the wound of 2000.

Nawaikula says that those kinds of claims are baseless because the primary person who was affected, Mahendra Chaudhary, has forgiven Speight.

“And I believe he has forgiven him for the same reason I am saying because there should be equality under the law. There should be no political prisoners.”

Nawaikula believes that reconciliation is a great factor, and only then will Fiji have an even ground to deal with the past and forget about it.

Meanwhile, independent Member of Parliament Ketan Lal stated that he has received countless messages from Fijians who are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent decision to release and pardon the leader of the 2000 coup.