Nausori strengthens organic waste management

[Photo: FILE]

The Nausori Town Council has boosted its solid waste management efforts following the handover of equipment under the Recycle Organics Program today.

The support includes 20 wheelie bins for market waste segregation, an organic waste chipper, composting tools, and home composting bins, along with compost aerators and kitchen caddies.

Recycle Organics Program Advisor Pablo Lopez Legarreta says organic waste makes up a large portion of municipal waste and, when sent to landfill, produces methane – a potent greenhouse gas.

“Organic waste which includes food scraps, fruit and vegetable trimmings, and other biodegradable materials makes up a significant portion of municipal waste streams.”

Special Administrator Paula Navunisaravi says the support marks an important step in improving organic waste management in markets and surrounding communities.

Representatives from Lami Town Council, Suva City Council and Sigatoka Town Council were also present.

The Council says the initiative promotes proper waste segregation and composting, supporting a shift toward a circular economy.

