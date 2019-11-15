Villagers in West Kadavu brace for TC

Villagers in western Kadavu have started to slowly feel the impact of Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Dive Kadavu Fiji manager, Joana Calili says light rain has been affecting them from late last night.

Calili says as of midday rain has become heavy and it is also windy.

She adds necessary measures have been taken by the villagers.

“The villagers are getting ready. They have tied their houses and secured their boats and have also cleared up the place for the Cyclone that has been said is coming our way. So I can say we are pretty much prepared for it.”

On the current track, TC Sarai is expected to pass close to Kadavu by tomorrow.