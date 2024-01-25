Police on standby as unfavorable weather approaches

Police Officer on patrol [File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is on high alert and ready to respond to potential emergencies arising from the unfavourable weather conditions currently affecting the country says Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu.

ACP Driu emphasized the importance of preparedness, particularly for those living in low-lying areas.

“We’re urging members of the public to take precautions and advisories not only from police but from other our key agencies like NDMO for this especially for flooding plus flooding and landslides. People living in low lying areas, they need to get prepared on FLOOD prone areas. They need to move up to safe zones during this period. So we are appealing to members of the public to act when it’s still daylight and not to call for , to get caught during the hours of darkness. “

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu

ACP Driu is also calling on parents to prioritize children’s safety.

“We are not going to take this lightly as we have been carrying out investigation into people that children that have been losing their lives through the negligence of the parents. If we see that this will happen again, we are going to be hard and we are going to take investigation and charge people who are responsible for neglect.”

ACP Driu says accidents and loss of life can be avoided if weather and safety advisories are taken seriously.