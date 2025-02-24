Labasa businesses close amid TC Rae’s impact

Most businesses in Labasa town have ceased operations due to worsening weather conditions as Tropical Cyclone Rae moves through Fiji.

Labasa Special Administrator s Chair Samuela Ligairi says many business operators have closed for the day, which is a positive sign of adherence to weather warnings and preparation for further rain.

However, some supermarkets remain open for essential shopping.

Article continues after advertisement

“The market vendors, the stalls, we have taken out some of the tents for the safety of our vendors, market vendors, and we give them at their own discretion for their safety before we make a decision about this closure of the market and other utilities in town.”

Labasa taxi stands and bus stations are mostly empty, as many drivers have returned home.

Meanwhile, the Labasa market remains open, with vendors still sorting their products and assisting last-minute shoppers.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, as heavy rain has reduced visibility on the roads.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link