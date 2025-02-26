Heavy rain warning remains in force

A heavy rain warning remains in effect for the entire Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service reports that Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Seru is located far west of Fiji and continues to track southeastward.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low pressure is affecting the country, bringing strong winds to various parts of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The service warns that persistent heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as major rivers across the country.

A flash flood alert remains in effect for all small streams and low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link