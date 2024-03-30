Heavy rain and flash flood warnings across Fiji

[Source: Fiji Roads/ Facebook]

A heavy rain warning persists for Vanua Levu, Yasawa, Mamanuca Group, Western and Northern Viti Levu from Nadi through Ba to Rakiraki.

It extends to Nausori and the interior of Viti Levu.

Heavy rain alert is also in effect for the rest of the Fiji group.

A flash flood warning remains in place for all flash flood-prone regions, encompassing small streams and low-lying areas in Northern and Western Viti Levu from Nadi through Ba to Rakiraki and extending till Nausori.

The flash flood alert covers similar areas in the rest of Viti Levu and now includes low-lying and flood-prone zones in Vanua Levu.

Amid these warnings, the Fiji Roads Authority urges the public to exercise utmost caution during travel.

With the flash flood warning persisting, road networks are susceptible to disruption rendering certain areas and roads inaccessible to all traffic.

The Authority strongly advises against crossing flooded low-level crossings, prioritizing safety above all.