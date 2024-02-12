Fiji safe for now, flood warning for parts of Vanua Levu

[Source: Fiji Met]

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of the Qawa River and Nakawaga River.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flood alert also remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of Labasa River.

The weather office says this is resulting from TD05F together with an associated trough of low pressure.

It says TD05F is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone hence, Fiji is safe for now.

It adds that TD05F was located around 240 km south-southwest of Nadi at 3am this morning.

Meanwhile, a significant amount of rainfall has been received in parts of Vanua Levu in the past 24 hours.

The water level at Qawa is 2.0m above the warning level, while the water level at Bagata is just 0.1m below the warning level.

The weather office says occasional to periods of rain can be expected in most parts of the country today.

For mariners and seafarers, expect 20 to 30 knots winds, gusting to 35 knots winds, over the Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Yasawa and Mamanuca Waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages, and northern Vanua Levu Waters.