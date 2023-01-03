Farmers urged to take precautionary measures

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji / Facebook]

Farmers have been urged to take all necessary precautions to reduce risk to life and their property as a heavy rain warning remains in force for parts of the Fiji group.

The Agriculture Ministry says farmers need to take immediate precautions and necessary preparatory arrangements to minimize damage to crops and livestock as they continue to receive reports from many parts of Western Division being flooded as heavy rain continues.

It says farmers living in flood-prone areas should move their livestock to higher grounds and salvage much of the crops.

The Ministry says it is prudent that farmers pay close attention to all weather forecasts, warnings and advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services.