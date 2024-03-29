Emergency meeting to tackle water woes

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management held a crucial meeting last night to devise strategies aimed at restoring water access for Fijians affected by disruptions in the Suva-Lami corridor.

This was attended by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka, alongside other Permanent Secretaries and representatives from key government agencies, focused on swift action to alleviate the impact of water shortages on affected communities.

Addressing the forum, Ditoka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to swiftly returning affected households to normalcy.

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

This was to foster collaboration in supporting the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) in restoring water supplies and addressing immediate needs through ongoing water carting operations.

Recognizing the difficulties posed by adverse weather conditions, particularly the ruptured trunk main caused by a landslip along Savura Road in Wailoku, the Committee pledged its support to WAF.

Members agreed to reallocate resources to ensure affected households and services retain access to water despite disruptions.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko also committed additional water carting trucks to bolster efforts in affected areas.

Furthermore, as an outcome of the meeting, the Fiji NDMO and the National Fire Authority announced joint efforts to support WAF in providing water to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

This initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted water access for patients and staff members amid the ongoing crisis.

As the emergency response continues, government agencies remain dedicated to implementing swift and effective measures to alleviate the hardships faced by affected communities in the Suva-Lami corridor.