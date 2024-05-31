Coastal inundation and strong wind warnings remain

[File Photo]

A coastal inundation warning remains in force for all the low-lying areas of southern Vitilevu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the warning is also in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele,Lomaiviti, central and southern Lau Groups.

As strong wind warning also remains inforce for the coastal and land areas of coral coast, Navua, Suva, Rewa, Tailevu, Southern Bua, Cakaudrove and Eastern Macuata provinces, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

This as a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is expected to continue affecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the group until later tomorrow while it gradually drifts northeast away from the group.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far southwest of the group generates and directs fresh to strong southeast winds over the country.

The National Disaster Management is advising people living along the coastal areas to remain alert and stay away from flooded areas.