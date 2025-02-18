Nationwide operation to tackle drug syndicates

A nationwide operation will begin next month to target local drug syndicates involved in producing and selling harmful drugs.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms these individuals are identified and under surveillance.

He adds that the operation aims to dismantle these groups and prevent further harm to the community.

“We have identified them and efforts are considering on them now as of march there will be a national operation coming along so we expect a re beef up of police operations and we would like to wind down all these. We know them and we are coming after them now.”



Fiji Police Force Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu adds that they are committed to tackling this issue head-on to ensure public safety.

