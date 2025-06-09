National Road Safety Council revival a priority: Ro Filipe

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that work is underway to revive the National Road Safety Council.

He says the Ministry, together with the Land Transport Authority, is preparing the regulatory and legislative framework needed to bring the Council back into operation.

Ro Filipe says the Council will play a central role in improving road safety through education campaigns, stronger enforcement, and policy development.

“But that is a priority, and I will stress that to our Ministry Transport Department and also to LTA.”

The move comes as road safety remains a major concern. Between January and August this year, more than 1,700 traffic infringement notices were issued against PSV drivers and passengers for misconduct, while 188 drivers were summoned for disciplinary hearings.

