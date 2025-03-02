Nata calls for inclusive dialogue

[Source: Asia Pacific Report]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has gained the backing of Josefa Nata, a 2000 coup participant, who reiterated the need for open dialogue to facilitate national healing.

Nata, who spent 23 years in prison for his role in the coup believes that reconciliation must be an honest, collective effort in which all voices, whether supportive or opposed to the TRC are heard.

He acknowledged his past mistakes, explaining that his time in prison led him to recognize the wrongs he committed.

Reflecting on his concerns about the TRC Bill during its early stages, Nata noted that it appeared to favor one community over another, portraying one group as the aggressor and the other as the victim.

However, after careful consideration, he chose to participate, feeling a responsibility to the people of Fiji.

He stressed that reconciliation requires truth and everyone must be given the opportunity to share their experiences.

According to Nata, victims and aggressors exist in every community and the process must involve honest storytelling to foster mutual understanding and pave the way for peace.

He also outlined the importance of the steps put forward by the Inter-Faith group, underlining that reconciliation is essential but that listening and careful reflection must guide the process.

