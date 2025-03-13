Narube questions PM’s leadership after amendment failure

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (Left) Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka must resign, says Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube.

He has called the government’s failed attempt to amend the 2013 Constitution a major miscalculation that shows weak leadership.

Narube argues that the government should never have pursued the amendment without ensuring it had the necessary parliamentary majority.

The motion, which required the backing of 75 per cent of Parliament, was defeated, preventing the proposal from advancing to a national referendum, requiring approval from 75 per cent of registered voters.

He criticized the Prime Minister for expanding Cabinet in an attempt to secure the numbers for constitutional reform, only to see the effort collapse at the first hurdle.

Describing the outcome as an embarrassment, Narube insists that Rabuka must take full responsibility rather than shift blame elsewhere.

The Unity Fiji leader maintains that the 2013 Constitution is illegitimate and should be contested in court rather than amended through parliamentary processes.

He asserts that the government’s failure has strengthened his party’s resolve to pursue legal action to challenge the constitution’s validity.

FBC News has sent Narube’s statement, posted this morning to the Prime Minister and will seek his response in Parliament later today.

