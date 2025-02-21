Narseys Plastics confirms facility unaffected

[Photo: Narseys Plastics Industries Pte Ltd]

Narseys Plastics Industries Pte Ltd has confirmed that its facility remains completely unaffected, and operations continue as normal.

This follows a fire that broke out earlier today at a construction site next to Narseys Plastics.

The company has clarified that the fire did not occur on its premises or involve its factory in any way.

Upon noticing the fire, staff and management assisted in controlling the flames using fire extinguishers until the National Fire Authority arrived.

The fire was fully contained following the NFA’s response, and no injuries were reported.

Narseys Plastics has assured that it is operating as usual, with no disruption to production or services.

