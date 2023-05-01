Name Change Law stupid and unnecessary: FWRM

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh.

A Joint submission by the Fiji Women’s Right Movement and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center labelled the current name change policy as stupid and unnecessary.

Speaking on behalf of the women’s movement, FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh says the changes breached women’s rights to privacy, freedom of choice, and other human rights norms.

Singh says the government should make sure that married women who want to change their name are not penalized in terms of the administration procedures and fees.

The women participants at the consultation also agreed that the law should be repealed and changed for the betterment of women in the country.