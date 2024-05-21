Nalumisa directs crackdown on illegal rubbish disposal

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has directed the Nasinu Town Council to look into the illegal dumping of rubbish by residents.

Nalumisa says the NTC is to look into how best it can address the problem that has plaguing the country’s most populated municipality for several years.

The minister also says that the issue of illegal rubbish disposal is not limited to Nasinu.

He says it remains one of the biggest challenges for municipal councils.