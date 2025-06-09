Naidu questions FICAC basis for Charters detention at Nadi Airport

Prominent Suva lawyer, Richard Naidu has questioned the basis of former Fijian journalist and author Charlie Charters detention.

Reports have surfaced that Charters, is being held at immigration at Nadi International Airport due to a FICAC flag on his file.

Charters has written extensively about alleged connections between FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council, relying on publicly available documents and whistleblower testimony.

On his social media page, Naidu said that FICAC Commissioner has the power to stop the departure of someone FICAC is investigating “in respect of an offence to which the FICAC Act applies”.

He adds that FICAC can only prosecute its own people for unlawfully divulging its information (s.13G of the FICAC Act), not anyone merely receiving that information.

Questions sent to FICAC on Charters detention remains unanswered at this stage.

