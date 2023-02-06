Nadi Town council to complete projects

The Nadi Town Council will be looking to complete a few projects this year.

Following a successful 2022 that saw the council even host a 75th anniversary for Nadi, they are looking to do more for the Jet Set Town.

Acting Chief Executive Muni Reddy says plans are in the pipeline for a major renovation of the minibus stand and the installation of CCTV cameras at the Namaka Market.

The council also recently acquired a piece of land at Wailoaloa which will be turned into a public area.

“So this has sort of provided a happy moment for the people of Nadi and the ratepayers of Nadi to see the Minister together with our Government are prepared to listen to what the people have so we are here on behalf of the ratepayers and people of Nadi.”

Reddy says following their discussions with the Minister for Local Government, the Nadi Town Council is ready to roll out a few projects that will benefit the Tourist Town.

He adds these projects are earmarked to be completed this year.