Nadi school partially destroyed by early morning fire

The Andrews Primary School in Nadi has suffered partial damage following a fire early this morning.

The school’s head office, library, and four classrooms have been destroyed by fire.

School manager Rajeet Singh says they lost a significant amount of assets and important documents in the fire.

He highlighted that the exact cost of the damage cannot be determined at this stage.

Singh adds that the fire was first spotted by a school teacher living in the school quarters.

“Basically, everything is damaged – we lost everything in the fire.”

Singh confirmed that no injuries were reported, as the building was unoccupied during the fire.

Singh adds that the National Fire Authority and the police were quick to respond, thanking them for their immediate response.

He says the school is working with the relevant authorities, as investigations into the cause of the fire and the total cost of the damage are underway.

