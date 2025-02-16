Nadarivatu Park drives engagement

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

The Nadarivatu Forest Park project in Ba aims to increase community engagement, with a strong focus on income-generating activities.

Minister of Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says they are working closely with local communities to implement various programs, including training community members as tour guides and organizing other park-related activities.

She stresses that this initiative is part of the coalition government’s broader efforts to boost income-generating projects and improve local livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will see that most of the youth were engaged in the training, first aid training and the tour guide training. So they will be engaged in the various programs that have been set up by the Ministry for the Forest Park.”

Bainivalu also hopes to replicate the success of the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park, with similar programs in Nandarivatu, while raising awareness about the importance of conservation in combating climate change.