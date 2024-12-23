Nabua eviction sparks housing concerns

Around 400 Nabua Muslim League Settlement residents who have one month to vacate the land they have called home for generations, say they face an uncertain future – with nowhere for them to go, and, for some, the inability to finance relocation.

The residents were handed an eviction notice issued by the landowners, the Fiji Muslim League, who said they have plans to develop the area.

This morning, Housing and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa, met with the affected community and emphasized the League’s legal right to develop their land.

“The government understands the challenges families face, but we must respect the rights of legal landowners,” he informed the residents.

He said the Ministry of Housing was in the early stages of planning relocation efforts but was yet to identify suitable land or finalize relocation costs.

“We are doing our groundwork, in the process we are going to look for land from the agencies, so in the process, we will be able to find our determinant – the cost that’s involved in the relocation.”

Minister Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa

However, he said relocation proposals would require Cabinet approval, leaving residents anxious as the deadline looms.

The Minister also highlighted broader settlement issues, such as unemployment and poor living conditions, which often gave rise to social problems.

He emphasized the importance of integrating employment and small business opportunities into future development plans.

For the Nabua residents, broader issues paled in comparison to their imminent eviction, with time running out as they waited for concrete solutions and wonder if relocation assistance will arrive in time to secure their future.

Among the residents is Dewa Nand, a married resident with two children, who has called the settlement home for the past ten years.

He, like many others, was deeply concerned about the lack of alternative housing options and was looking to the government for support in securing them a new place to live.

Nabua resident, Dewa Nand

“We don’t have a place to go. We’re relying on the government to help us. It is a relief that we have raised our concerns and the Minister was here to address it today,” he said.

In a bid to avoid similar disputes and issues in the future, the Housing Ministry plans to launch awareness campaigns where they will urge Fijians to confirm land ownership before establishing a home in any area.