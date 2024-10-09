Musa back in the country as a free man

A prominent local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa has returned to the country.

Musa was convicted for three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

He who was overseas when an arrest warrant was issued but went voluntarily to New Zealand to face charges and was jailed for four years.

This was later reduced to six months on appeal.

FBC News also spoke briefly to Musa who said that he served 14 months in prison before being allowed back to Fiji as a free man.

He also revealed that his lawyer Wasu Pillay picked him from NZ and brought him back.

They arrived a few hours ago.