The man who allegedly murdered another man held in custody at the Savusavu Police Station has fled Saint Giles Hospital.

It is alleged that the man was assaulted by a prisoner in the cell block and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Savusavu Hospital last month.

The man was sent to St. Giles hospital for psychiatric evaluation and managed to get away while being detained there.

Police says they are looking for the alleged suspect.