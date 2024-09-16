Murder case transferred to High Court

Anare Diliceva appeared this morning in a special sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court.

A man accused of causing the death of a woman last Monday has been further remanded in custody.

His case has since been transferred to the Suva High Court.

Diliceva faces one count of murder.

It is alleged that on September 9, he had a heated argument with the victim, during which he allegedly used an object to injure her, resulting in her death.

This case has been adjourned to September 30th.