Multi-million-dollar investment by local hotel

In a resounding testament to growing confidence in the flourishing Fijian economy, Nadi Downtown Hotel is making bold strides with a multi-million-dollar expansion project.

Director Chandar Prakash says they have invested over $2 million to upgrade the existing hotel in the heart of Nadi Town and introduce an additional 20 rooms to the current inventory of 25.

Prakash says the move comes in response to the surging demand for accommodation in the popular tourist destination.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ambitious plan includes not only increasing the room count but also giving the entire hotel a facelift, ensuring that guests enjoy a contemporary and comfortable stay.

“We have noticed that there is a lot of clientele shift at the moment and people are willing to pay a premium price for accommodation when they arrive in Nadi.”

Prakash is determined to have the new rooms online by the end of the next year, promising a refreshed atmosphere and enhanced amenities for patrons.

However, the Nadi Downtown Hotel’s investment aspirations don’t stop there as Prakash says their grand vision of constructing a brand-new 60-room apartment complex in the bustling Martintar area.

With plans already in motion, this project is estimated to cost between $5 million to $8 million.

Prakash emphasizes that this decision was made in response to the evolving preferences of travelers who increasingly seek the convenience and space offered by apartment-style accommodations.