Muani Pine Scheme's first harvest arrives at Lautoka

The first barge load of pine harvested from the Muani Pine Scheme in Kadavu has arrived at Lautoka Tropik Port, marking a significant milestone for Fiji’s pine industry.

This pine will be transported to Tropik Woods in Lautoka for further processing.

Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu says the journey began following the issuance of pine harvesting license in January and the mobilization of machinery in May.

He adds in just three weeks, 2000 tonnes of pine were harvested, showcasing the dedication and efficiency of all stakeholders involved.



Ravu thanked the Ministry of Finance for their support and funding, which has been crucial for this project’s success.



He also acknowledges the Fiji Pine Group of Companies for their leadership and hard work.



Looking ahead, Ravu is optimistic about expanding this initiative, with more funding expected in the next financial year.