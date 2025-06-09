MSP urges action after baby discovery

The discovery of a newborn at Natabua Campus in Lautoka has raised alarm over the lack of support for young women with unplanned pregnancies.

Medical Services Pacific says many youths still face stigma, fear, and limited access to safe options or trusted help.

They warn that without support, desperate decisions are made.

MSP is urging schools and communities to refer young people in crisis, noting many don’t know where to turn.

Free help is available at MSP clinics in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa or by calling 5640 or the Child Helpline on 1325.

