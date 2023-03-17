MSMEs contribute 21 percent

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises contribute 21 percent to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product compared to 75 percent in overseas countries.

Speaking on the launch of the Fiji Thrive initiative in Suva yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there is a need to bring these figures up, and this can only be done with the support of various stakeholders and the government.

Kamikamica says the launch of Fiji Thrive ensures that MSMEs are provided with the financial knowledge to produce, market, sell, and expand their businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

“The program which is being launched today addresses one of the major challenges that is faced by new and existing MSMEs – and that is “business development”. Having spent most of my professional career in the private sector, I know too well that “action is the foundational key to all success.”

The MSME Development Program will enable them to support MSME businesses, especially at the grassroots level.

The programme will engage local entrepreneurs in a 12-month program of coaching, mentoring, and on-site training from ABV Skilled Business Professionals with funding support from BSP and the British High Commission.