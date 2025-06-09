MSG meeting focuses on strengthening security amid rising threats

The Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, has warned that the Pacific is at a critical juncture, facing both traditional and non-traditional threats that are harming communities and undermining regional unity.

Speaking at the 7th Melanesian Spearhead Group Peace and Security Strategy Meeting, Naivalurua highlighted dangers including transnational crime, illegal smuggling, cyber-attacks, climate change, geopolitical rivalry, and economic instability.

He stressed that these threats will continue to weaken civic institutions and disrupt regional activities unless decisive, coordinated action is taken.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, I say that these are the challenges of the 21st century. They will continue to move faster than you and I can imagine. The Pacific, as we know it, is further confronted with a fragmented global landscape, accompanied by rapidly evolving strategic competition and foreign interests. However, I wish to emphasize that it is through regionalism that we will be able to navigate our path effectively towards a future that is safe for our Blue Pacific.”

Naivalurua emphasized the need to finalize the Peace and Security Strategy to effectively address these challenges.

He added that the engagement will strengthen Pacific security and build on existing frameworks such as the BOA Declaration, the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, and the Ocean of Peace vision endorsed by Pacific leaders.

He expressed confidence that the PSS will create a safe and prosperous future, reflecting the Melanesian Way’s values of unity, security, and peace.

The outcomes of the meeting will shape the region’s strategic direction and MSG plans, with key decisions set to be shared at the next meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.