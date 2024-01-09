MSAF to recruit more staff: Cawaki

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is looking at improving its services by recruiting more staff.

Currently MSAF is facing staff shortages at major ports, especially in the outer islands.

Chief executive, Joeli Cawaki says they are finding difficulty in implementing MSAF regulations on boat operators and masters, due to fewer staff on deck.

“So if you look at the number, the ratio is not matching. There is a lot of work that needs to be done. We have a large area that needs to be covered, so in order for us to do that, we will need more staff, which is something we lack and are currently looking into.”

Currently, MSAF officers are based only at the Lautoka, Denarau, Natovi, Nabouwalu, Taveuni, Savusavu, Suva, Ellington and Pacific Harbour ports.

Cawaki says they are also looking at reviewing the fines for those who do not comply with MSAF laws.