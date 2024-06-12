MP’s committed to party

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left), FijiFirst MP Semi Koroilavesau

The FijiFirst members in Parliament remain committed to the party’s foundational principles of equality, transparency, and accountability.

This affirmation follows recent accusations by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who claimed that 16 MPs compromised the principles by voting in favour of the Emoluments Committee Report.

On Monday, Sayed-Khaiyum stated that the MPs’ actions compromised the values of equality, justice, and fairness that FijiFirst upholds.

“But these 17 people who voted for a pay rise compromised the principle of Fiji First.”

While responding to the claims, FijiFirst MP Semi Koroilavesau says they did not go against the party and its principles; however, they were basically going against Sayed-Khaiyum and how he operated the party.

“No we were basically going against him and the way he run the party.”

Koroilavesau has been vocal in terms of the internal issues and has highlighted that they intend to carry the legacy forward.

“I think the members that are in the parliament wish to continue with the platform that was established in Fiji, you know on the transparency and accountability, we would like to continue with that and carry forward.”

19 FijiFirst MPs participated in a meeting yesterday to look at the repercussions of the office holders’ resignations and look at what the alternatives are to try and map out what’s best.