MPA’s will not affect fisher folk

[File Photo]

The conservation of Marine Protected Areas (MPA) in the country will not affect the livelihoods of the fishing communities.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli says the 15 MPAs in strategic offshore locations are somewhat similar to the taboos enforced in traditional fishing grounds or qoliqoli.

“It’s the same concept, but this time, the MPAs are meant for offshore areas. It is kilometres away from the coastal areas, it should not necessarily affect the livelihoods of our people, in fact, it should complement their lives.”

Article continues after advertisement

Baleinabuli says this issue will be highlighted during the national consultations with communities, which will begin next week in the Lau group.

He says the marine protected areas will demonstrate how protecting and sustainably managing the ocean area can benefit local livelihoods, increase resilience to climate change, safeguard biodiversity and strengthen the economy.

Meanwhile, the national consultations on MPAs were launched yesterday by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

He says the initiative is in line with Government’s commitment to establish 30 percent of Fiji’s ocean into marine protection by 2030.